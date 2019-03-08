SYDNEY A. JONES
Age 51, native Washingtonian, affectionately known as Tony, passed away quietly at home on February 24, 2019. Tony's family includes mother Teresa Louise Jones and Robert Jones (both deceased), and his father, Reverend Dr. Sidney McDonald Jones and wife, Mattie; sisters Niemah Karen Jones with husband Curtis Ennis, Rachele Franklin, Evalina Jones, Liana Jones; brother Corey Jones and wife Shawnetta, and a host of loving family and friends. Funeral services at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD on Saturday, March 9, 2019, viewing at 9:30 a.m., service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Harmony National Memorial Cemetery.