SYDNEY POLAKOFF
Sydney Polakof f  
Passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Dolores Polakoff and married to Carolyn Goldman at the time of his death. Adoring father of Carol Polakoff and Dr. Steven Polakoff; grandfather of Alexis and Jonathan Polakoff and wife, Kristin, and great-grandfather to Israel (Izzy) Polakoff. Syd was born and raised in Washington, DC. and after a high level stint as a C.P.A. went on to have a storied business career. He was a prolific entrepreneur and created and developed a diverse portfolio, including the first luxury assisted living facilities in D.C., as well as real estate and other groundbreaking concepts in and around the health care industry. He served as President of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington for many years, and was involved in many philanthropic pursuits, including the Kennedy Center, which was very dear to him and Dolores, and the Holocaust Museum, to name a few. He was known to all as a true gentleman and generous with his time, whether it be for his family or mentoring young people starting their business careers. He will be remembered for his kindness, care for community, love for his friends, and dedication to his family. A private burial will take place on Friday, August 28. Any remembrances and donations can be made to Adas Israel Congregation, Washington, DC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2020.
