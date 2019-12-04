The Washington Post

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Sydney Joseph Temple, a WWII Veteran of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of 71 years to Barbara Temple (nee Blotner); devoted father of Karen Roseman, Stephen Temple (Joanne) and Joel Temple (Norma); loving grandfather of Lisa, Matthew, Emily, James, Jonathan, Melissa and Shelby; cherished great-grandfather of Sara, Ethan, Delilah, Lola, Gabrielle, Caden and Adelyn. A chapel service will be held Thursday, December 5, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. The family will be receiving on Thursday following services at the home of Joel and Norma Temple. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

