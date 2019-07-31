Sylvester I. Gaines
On Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center. Affectionately called "Big Sy" he was the beloved husband of Morlene Clark Gaines; father of Sylvester I. Gaines, II and Marie Fields; grandfather of Taylor Gaines and Joel Milline. He is also survived by brothers, sisters, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 711 N. Columbus St, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Rev. Donald M. Fest, SSJ, Pastor. Interment in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home.