Sylvester Gaines (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home Inc
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0089
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
711 N. Columbus Street
Alexandria, VA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
711 N. Columbus Street
Alexandria, VA
Notice
Sylvester I. Gaines  

On Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center. Affectionately called "Big Sy" he was the beloved husband of Morlene Clark Gaines; father of Sylvester I. Gaines, II and Marie Fields; grandfather of Taylor Gaines and Joel Milline. He is also survived by brothers, sisters, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 711 N. Columbus St, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Rev. Donald M. Fest, SSJ, Pastor. Interment in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on July 31, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0089
