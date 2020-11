Or Copy this URL to Share



SYLVESTER SLEDGE "Doc" April 8, 1937 - November 3, 2020

Doc, entered into eternal rest at the age of 83 in Bethesda, MD. A viewing will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. until service at 12 Noon at Freeman Funeral Services, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 1A, Clinton, MD 20735. Viewing and interment are entrusted to Cofield Mortuary in Weldon, NC, and will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon. Mask and Social Distancing are required.



