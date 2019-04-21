SYLVIA CUNNINGHAM
Sylvia Cunningham entered into eternal rest on Saturday April 13, 2019. She is survived by four siblings, Richard Jones (Gloria), Josephine Beale, Betty Hart, and Paul Jones; three grandchildren, Frank J. Williams IV (Teresa), LaShavio Diggs, Richard Bennaugh; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation for Ms. Cunningham will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square, 9033 Central Ave, Capital Heights, MD at 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Parklawn Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Services.