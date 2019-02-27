Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA ELIOT. View Sign



On January 3, 2019 Sylvia Eliot entered eternal life after suffering a stroke. Born October 9, 1935 in Pasadena, she attended Poly and Westridge before earning a degree in history from Bryn Mawr. Having decided to be a teacher, she attended the Harvard Graduate School of Education for a Masters and it was there she recognized her childhood friend, John Eliot. They married in July 1959 and had three children, John (deceased); Mary (Jeff); Catherine (Bill), and three grandsons. She earned a Masters in Reading from the University of Maryland and then taught in Montgomery County, concluding her career at Wheaton High School as an ESOL teacher for ten years. Upon retirement, she continued to teach, both as a docent at the National Cathedral for 24 years, and, more recently, organizing the teaching of English to a refugee family. She was very active in different churches, Bible Studies, prayer and meditation groups. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Mission Committee of Circle Fellowship Church, at Riderwood. A celebration of her life will be held March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Maryland Room of Montgomery Station at Riderwood Retirement Community in Silver Spring. There will be a private internment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Massachusetts.

