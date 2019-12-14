SYLVIA MARION FORMAN
On Thursday, December 12, 2019, Sylvia M. Forman of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Forman; devoted mother of Howard Forman (Eileen) and Steven Forman (Laurie); loving grandmother of Sima Berman (Mike), Rachel Singer (Brian), Rhia Smigocki (Chris) and Nate Forman (Kristen); cherished great-grandmother of Ethan and Lainey Berman, Joshua and Leila Singer, Ryan and Tyler Smigocki, and Noble and Elise Forman. A graveside service will be held Sunday, December 15, 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, MD 20783. The family will be receiving on Sunday following services at the residence of Rachel and Brian Singer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yad Vashem, www.yadvashem.org
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.