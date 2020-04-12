Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA FRANK. View Sign Service Information Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc. 1091 Rockville Pike Rockville , MD 20852 (301)-340-1400 Send Flowers Notice

FRANK Sylvia Frank Wife of the late Robert J. Frank, mother of four, grandmother of ten, and great grandmother of two, passed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, Maryland. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on December 2, 1927. Sylvia attended Cornell University as a constitutional law major. Her studies led to a life-long passion for law and politics, topics she loved discussing, especially with her politically-aware grandchildren. While at Cornell she met her future husband, Bob, who noticed Sylvia in the Student Union and strode across the room to meet her. They married in 1949. Sylvia had a tangible vitality and determination. The young family, now with one child and another on the way, was scheduled to move into a new development in West Hempstead, New York. As the date of delivery drew near, Sylvia visited their still-being-constructed house to urge the contractor to please hurry, that they must complete the house before the second child was born. It worked! Having moved innumerable times during her childhood and teenage years, Sylvia entrenched herself in the community. Two more children were born and Sylvia continued and deepened her volunteer work. She was asked to run for local office in Nassau County, but declined. How could she devote so many hours to elections and office with four young children, all born within a five-year span? Instead, Sylvia channeled her passions into active engagement as PTA President and community organizer, waging a determined, tireless, and successful effort each year to pass the school budget. Once their children had progressed to middle school, Sylvia returned to school to earn her masters in social work. She worked for many years as a psychiatric social worker. Sylvia enjoyed and was especially proud of her work with adolescents as one of the founding staff members at the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA) in Rockville, Maryland, and in her private practice. Sylvia exuded vitality, intelligence, and playfulness. She was drawn to people and they to her. Sylvia could always be found with a book, a newspaper, or an old movie. She loved theater and, throughout her years at Cornell University, swept past drama majors to win coveted leading roles in plays such as Joan of Lorraine and Arsenic and Old Lace. Her love of theater was revealed to her children through her expressive readings of stories and poetry. Sylvia is survived by her children Jim and Kathleen Frank of Alexandria, Virginia, Jeff Frank of High Point, North Carolina, Jackie Mulcare Frank of Silver Spring, Maryland, Ellen and Dan Rubenson of Ashland, Oregon, Lisa Frank of Ashland, Oregon, David Premo of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 10 thriving grandchildren scattered across the globe; and two great-grandchildren. All loved her and miss her deeply. If you are moved to do so, donations in memory of Sylvia Frank may be made to Planned Parenthood or the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). In light of the current restrictions on travel and group gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In light of the current restrictions on travel and group gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

