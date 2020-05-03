

SYLVIA RUBIN GASPEROW

(Age 95)



Passed peacefully on March 28, 2020 at Maplewood in Bethesda, MD. She was born in Detroit, MI on July 9, 1924. She moved to Washington, DC in 1937 with her mother, Goldie Koenigsberg Rubin (Shakewitz). Her husband of 65 years, William, passed in 2008. She was a wise and witty wife, mother, and friend. She always sought to hold a positive outlook on life and roll with the punches. She loved her family, her dogs, the farm in Stafford, Rehoboth, reading, and travel. Sylvia is survived by her daughters Joyce Schueftan (Oliver), Robin Van Riper (James), Joan Harn (Jeff); four grandchildren Gioia Komar, Benjamin Zegen, Alex Harn, Lisa Elliott (Nathan); and one great grandson (Jackson Komar). Services private. Donations can be made to the or to the Validation Training Institute, P.O. Box 871, Pleasant Hill, Oregon 97455. This organization trains caregivers to communicate with older adults with cognitive decline, and to enhance their loved ones' ability to enjoy the last years of their lives with happiness and dignity.