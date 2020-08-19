

Sylvia van Voorthuizen-Gï¿½ï¿½bel

April 17, 1937 - August 15, 2020 Sylvia was the center of our family, always there for her husband Henk; sons Kees, Johan and Peter; partner and daughters-in-law Irina, Heidi and Danielle; and grandchildren Paula, Laurens, Philippe and Matilda. Sylvia was an active participant for over four decades in the music programs of Lewinsville Presbyterian Church. She also volunteered for many years at Miriam's Kitchen where she initiated and led an arts program for the homeless. Sylvia's joyful spirit will always be with us. A private burial service is being planned



