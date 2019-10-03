SYLVIA HANNAH GROSS
On Monday, September 30, 2019, Sylvia Hannah Gross of Silver Spring, MD, passed away at the age of 94. Beloved wife of 57 years of the late Isidor Gross. Devoted mother of Rita Kaplan (Alex), Michael Gross (Susie), and Jerry Gross (Shelley Sadowsky). Cherished grandmother of Jessica Mikolitch (Richard) and Dr. Zachary Gross (Natalie). Adored great-grandmother of Stella, Hazel, and Bodhi Mikolitch. Predeceased in death by her loving brother, Jack Herbst, and dear sister, Freida Gallun. She was generous and devoted to her family, and will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Rd., Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Jerry Gross and Shelley Sadowsky, Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, at 7 p.m. each night. Contributions in Sylvia's memory to Save a Child's Heart (saveachildsheart.org
) would be greatly appreciated by her family. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.