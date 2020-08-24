1/1
Sylvia Helen Hudes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sylvia Helen Hudes  (née Appel) (Age 96)  
Passed away due to heart failure on August 21, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Originally from Newburg and Brooklyn, NY, Sylvia spent most of her life as a Maryland resident. She had a long and fulfilling career as a teacher, reading specialist, and as principal of Seven Locks Elementary School in Bethesda, MD. She was an accomplished artist throughout her life and had a great love of classical music, opera and literature. She is predeceased by her husband, Ira Hudes, and is survived by her three daughters, Paula Gori, Karen Hudes, and Deborah Rotter along with their families, including six grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren.Sylvia will be deeply missed by her friends at Maplewood Park Place and by her extended family all over the country. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to WETA TV & FM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved