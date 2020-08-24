SYLVIA HUDES



Sylvia Helen Hudes (née Appel) (Age 96)

Passed away due to heart failure on August 21, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Originally from Newburg and Brooklyn, NY, Sylvia spent most of her life as a Maryland resident. She had a long and fulfilling career as a teacher, reading specialist, and as principal of Seven Locks Elementary School in Bethesda, MD. She was an accomplished artist throughout her life and had a great love of classical music, opera and literature. She is predeceased by her husband, Ira Hudes, and is survived by her three daughters, Paula Gori, Karen Hudes, and Deborah Rotter along with their families, including six grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren.Sylvia will be deeply missed by her friends at Maplewood Park Place and by her extended family all over the country. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to WETA TV & FM.



