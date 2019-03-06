SYLVIA JOHNSON

Of Washington, DC died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her husband Fred of 26 years; son, Corbin Johnson; sisters, Sandra Minor and Jewel White; brother, George David White; sisters-in-law, Taylia White, Deborah Jones and Margretta Garnett; Godsister, Mary Ann Kenton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Friday, March 8 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden Worship Center, 600 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD. Viewing at 9:30 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2019
