SYLVIA KLITENIC
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SYLVIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SYLVIA KLITENIC  
Sylvia Klitenic (nee Eisenberg), passed away on June 11, 2020, at the age of 92. She is survived by her children, Ellen (David) Feinsilber and Stuart Klitenic; grandchildren, Rivi Feinsilber, Tyler Klitenic and Nate Klitenic. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Judge Nathan Klitenic; sister, Ray Hendin and parents, Morris and Jenny Eisenberg. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Save A Child's Heart, P.O. Box 59172, Potomac, MD 20859. Arrangements by Sol Levinson and Bros Inc. www.sollevinson.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved