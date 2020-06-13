Sylvia Klitenic (nee Eisenberg), passed away on June 11, 2020, at the age of 92. She is survived by her children, Ellen (David) Feinsilber and Stuart Klitenic; grandchildren, Rivi Feinsilber, Tyler Klitenic and Nate Klitenic. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Judge Nathan Klitenic; sister, Ray Hendin and parents, Morris and Jenny Eisenberg. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Save A Child's Heart, P.O. Box 59172, Potomac, MD 20859. Arrangements by Sol Levinson and Bros Inc.