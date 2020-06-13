SYLVIA KLITENIC
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SYLVIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SYLVIA KLITENIC  
Sylvia Klitenic (nee Eisenberg), passed away on June 11, 2020, at the age of 92. She is survived by her children, Ellen (David) Feinsilber and Stuart Klitenic; grandchildren, Rivi Feinsilber, Tyler Klitenic and Nate Klitenic. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Judge Nathan Klitenic; sister, Ray Hendin and parents, Morris and Jenny Eisenberg. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Save A Child's Heart, P.O. Box 59172, Potomac, MD 20859. Arrangements by Sol Levinson and Bros Inc. www.sollevinson.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
R.R
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved