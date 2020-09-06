SYLVIA LUKENS



SYLVIA CANOVA LUKENS (Age 91)

Passed away in her beloved summer home in Sconset, Nantucket Island on August 6, 2020. Sylvia was born in October of 1928 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Victor and Elizabeth (Mooney) Canova. Her primary residence for over 50 years was in Alexandria, Virginia. She had previously lived in California and Stuttgart, Germany with her husband Wally. Sylvia had a passion for painting, skiing, fine dining, and traveling the world. A cultured eye for beauty inspired her collection of antique furniture, carpets, and ancient and contemporary objects of art. She remained very close to her extended family of nephews and cousins and the many friends she made throughout her life. Everyone who knew her considered her an adventurous, creative and dynamic individual. Sylvia lived a full life and will be missed by many. Sylvia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Patrick Lukens. Wally was a decorated Army officer awarded two Bronze Stars with Oak Clusters for valor, a world class skier, an enthusiast of fine sports cars and a father figure within his extended family. She is survived by her sister, Elaine C. Biondi of Allentown, Pennsylvania and two nephews, John W. Noble of Vero Beach, Florida and Tim Noble of Berks County, Pennsylvania, as well as several cousins. A funeral service will be held at Ft. Meyer Chapel on a date to be determined, with burial to follow at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, Northern VA Chapter or the Humane Rescue Alliance.



