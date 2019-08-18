Sylvia Irene Marsden (Age 81)
Passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Alexandria, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene Lopez; sisters, Liane Gonzalez and Joan Myers. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joseph T. Marsden; children, Mark Marsden (Stephanie), Annette Marsden (Randall Smith
), Lorri Holland (James) and Denise Furay (Craig); eight grandchildren; and brother, John Lopez (Joan). Relatives and friends may visit at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA on Friday August 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery.