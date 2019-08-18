The Washington Post

SYLVIA MARSDEN

Sylvia Irene Marsden (Age 81)  

Passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Alexandria, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene Lopez; sisters, Liane Gonzalez and Joan Myers. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joseph T. Marsden; children, Mark Marsden (Stephanie), Annette Marsden (Randall Smith), Lorri Holland (James) and Denise Furay (Craig); eight grandchildren; and brother, John Lopez (Joan). Relatives and friends may visit at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA on Friday August 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
