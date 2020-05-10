Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA MUNDY. View Sign Service Information Hillsborough Funeral Home 796 Rt. 206 Hillsborough , NJ 08844 (908)-874-5600 Memorial service To be announced at a later date Burial Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice

MUNDY Dr. SYLVIA P. MUNDY Dr. Sylvia P. Mundy, 83, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Hillsborough, New Jersey due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Born June 7, 1936 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Ellison V. Peppers, Sr. and Helene Turnbull Peppers, she was a long-time resident of Washington, DC and Reston, Virginia. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Howard University in Washington, DC, a Master of Arts in Science Education from Columbia University, New York and a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education Administration from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. Education was very important to Sylvia. She began her professional journey as a Science teacher in the DC Public Schools system and then held several administrative positions in DC Public Schools, Fairfax County Public Schools, the Office of the Mayor of DC and the University of the District of Columbia. She was an entrepreneur at heart. Her early endeavors included a beauty salon and cosmetics business. Her main venture was as Owner, President and Chief Operating Officer of a Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken & Biscuits franchise with several restaurant locations mainly in Northern Virginia. She was the restaurant's first female franchisee. After Popeyes, Sylvia continued to have an impact in higher education. She was the first Director of the Center of Business and Industry at Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, Virginia and was also the Economic Development Officer for the college. She then relocated to Olympia, Washington to become the first African American woman appointed Commissioner of the Washington State Employment Security Department. She ended her professional career in Atlanta at the Georgia Department of Human Services and as the Executive Director of the Foster Family Foundation (EMBRACE). A devout Catholic, avid reader and Scrabble player, she was dedicated to numerous community organizations including an active member of the St. John Neumann Catholic Community in Reston, the Reston Optimist Club, for which she was the first woman president, a member of the Board of Directors for the Fairfax Chamber of Commerce and a graduate of Leadership Fairfax. She was a Charter Member of the Lambda Kappa Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in Fairfax, Virginia and the Reston, Virginia chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. She was a true trailblazer who tirelessly gave her time and talents to her family and community. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ellison V. Peppers, Jr., and is survived by husband Alonzo D. Mundy; beloved children Traci Mundy Jenkins (James), Scott F. Mundy and Jill Pemberton (Dennis); three cherished granddaughters, Nina Pemberton, Jaelyn Jenkins and Natalie Pemberton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private burial will be followed by a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund will be established in her name.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private burial will be followed by a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund will be established in her name.

