SYLVIA NISENOFF (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Judean Memorial Gardens
Calling hours
Following Services
at the residence of Sylvia Goldberg Nisenoff
SYLVIA GOLDBERG NISENOFF  

On August 22, 2019, SYLVIA GOLDBERG NISENOFF of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late
Norman Nisenoff; devoted mother of Larry and Matthew; cherished grandmother of Karen, Elisheva, Ariel, Jacob, and Hannah. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 25, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens. Family will be receiving friends at the residence of Sylvia Goldberg Nisenoff immediately following services. Contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrf.org. Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, LLC, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

