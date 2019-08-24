SYLVIA GOLDBERG NISENOFF
On August 22, 2019, SYLVIA GOLDBERG NISENOFF of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late
Norman Nisenoff; devoted mother of Larry and Matthew; cherished grandmother of Karen, Elisheva, Ariel, Jacob, and Hannah. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 25, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens. Family will be receiving friends at the residence of Sylvia Goldberg Nisenoff immediately following services. Contributions may be made to Breast Cancer
Research Foundation, www.bcrf.org
. Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, LLC, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.