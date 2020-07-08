Sylvia passed away on July 5, 2020 after having lived 100 full and inspirational years.By all accounts, Sylvia was ahead of her time. Having lived most of her childhood above her parents corner grocery store in Wilmington DE, at 20, a girlfriend encouraged her to take the civil service exam in the hopes of them both landing a job with the federal government. Always the perfect student, Sylvia passed the exam (while unfortunately her friend did not), and thus began the relocation of her sisters, mother, and brother from Wilmington, DE to Washington, DC. She was most proud to have worked at the Department of Agriculture with Dr. William Sebrell, director of the National Nutrition Program, managing food production during the war years. She followed Dr. Sebrell to NIH when he was appointed director. No one was more honest than Sylvia and her family joked that she was likely the only person never to have taken even a pencil from the US Government. Sylvia remained civically engaged in her retirement, volunteering at the White House correspondence room and impressing upon her family to never, ever miss the opportunity to vote. The articles she clipped and sent to her grandchildren were about conflict resolution, international peacemaking, and strong female leaders. She also enjoyed gardening, bridge, traveling around the world, and visiting Washington's museums and cultural institutions. Most of all, Sylvia commented on how lucky she was to have a family full of kind, curious, loving, and successful children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. They will all warmly remember being called Sweet Potato or Honey Bunch. In addition to her selflessness, integrity, and worldliness, her grandchildren hope to have inherited her trademark hair, which was beautifully thick and dark brown for her entire 100 years. Sylvia will be dearly missed.She is survived by her devoted children, sons David (Cindy Ferrara) and Alan (Sherri) Platt, her daughter Leslie (Howard); her adored grandchildren, Katherine (Phillip) Dickerson, Stephanie (Kris) Adams, Kimberly Platt, Tracy (Jaret) Washburn, Alexander (Julia) Stein, Taylor (Susannah) Stein, and Andrew Stein; and her precious great grandchildren, Eloise, Annabelle, Maren, and Eli. To honor her lifelong commitment to social justice, donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, or to a local food bank.