SYLVIA O. REEDER-TUCKER
(née Henderson)
Transitioned on January 1, 2020. Beloved mother of Cynthia O. Reeder and stepson, Delano H. Tucker. Also survived by two sisters, Carolyn McKisset (Melvin) and Sharon Burch (Nathaniel); two brothers, Preston Henderson and Oliver Henderson (Frances); and a host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by parents, Preston Sr. and Rosine Henderson; husband, Hilton Delano Tucker and sister, Doretha Marcelli. Family will receive friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at Church of the Incarnation, 880 Eastern Ave., NE. Interment Maryland National Memorial Cemetery.