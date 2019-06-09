Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA RIELING. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 (703)-941-9428 Memorial service 2:00 PM Chapel at Greenspring Retirement Community Springfield , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice



SYLVIA SPENCER RIELING (Age 86)

A resident of Greenspring retirement community for the past 15 years, died June 1, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her sons. Sylvia was born to Roland Muir Spencer and Gwendolyn Lyford Spencer in Chicago, IL in 1932, attended Ebinger Elementary and Taft High School before moving to Kansas City, MO and graduating from Southwest High School. She graduated from Baker University in Baldwin, KS with a BA in education, later receiving an MA in education from University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC). She married Raymond (Ray) Russell Rieling, Jr. on October 23, 1954 and enjoyed 59 years of marriage until his death in 2013. She taught elementary education in Prairie Village, KS, and after raising her sons, 21 years with the Kansas City, MO School District. In retirement, she was a volunteer tutor at Garfield Elementary School in Springfield, VA. Sylvia was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church in Kansas City, where she was in the Lydia Guild and the Mather Class. She transferred to Foundry United Methodist Church in Washington, DC when she and Ray relocated to Springfield and later served as a Council member and in the Altar Guild of The Village Church at Greenspring. As a mother, Sylvia participated in a multitude of activities: classroom mother, Cub Scouts den mother, Boy Scouts Mother's Club, swim meet timer, reluctant camper, and ski boat driver while her sons, nieces, and nephews learned to water ski. She was an active alumna of her sorority, Delta Delta Delta, enjoyed sewing, knitting, needlework, and traveling. She and Ray cherished their bridge club, formed as young couples and lasting their lifetimes. The last two years were spent with her beloved partner, Donald (Don) Sherman. They attended orchestra concerts, musicals, Michigan football games, countless family events and activities, and cruised the Mediterranean. Sylvia was also preceded in death by her sister, Jean Spencer Larson; her brother, Paul Spencer; and her nephew, Lawrence Larson. She is survived by Don; her sons, Russ Rieling (Sheila), of Great Falls, VA and Dale Rieling (Victoria Bussert) of North Caldwell, NJ and Berea, OH; three grandsons, Raymond (Katelynn), Conor, and John Rieling; nephews, Clifford Larson and Robert Newcomb; and nieces, Barbara and Cindy Newcomb, Cathy Larson and Rebecca Keegan. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel at Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, VA on Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greenspring Benevolent Care Fund (Greenspring Philanthropy Office, 7410 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150) or The Village Church at Greenspring (7420 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150) would be appreciated.

Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close