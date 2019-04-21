Sylvia Fay Smith (Fernald), long-time companion of Earle F. Young, Jr., died on April 14, 2019. Mrs. Smith was the loving mother of Justine Barton and Alex Smith, loving grandmother of Hayley and Kendall Barton, and loving mother-in-law of Greg Barton, all of Seattle. Sylvia was born in Fairbanks, Alaska in 1937. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of California-Berkeley in 1957, her nursing degree from the University of California -San Francisco, and her Nurse Practitioner degree from George Washington University. Services are private.