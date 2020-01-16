SYLVIA JANET THOMAS (Age 77)
Of Washington, DC. Passed peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Richard l. Thomas and devoted mother of Wanda, Sabrina and Riccardo. She is also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly. The celebration of life will be held Friday, January 17, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at the Bible Way Church, 1100 New Jersey Ave. NW. Repass immediately following the service. Services entrusted to Hackett"s.