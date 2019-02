Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA THOMPSON.



SYLVIA SMITH THOMPSON



On February 23, 2019, Sylvia Smith Thompson, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home in Taneytown, MD at the age of 93.

Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., where funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.