SYLVIA L. TOLBERT (Age 85)
Went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2019. She is now with her beloved husband, George Tolbert, Jr. and her daughter, Karen Travers. She is survived by her children, George Tolbert III (Marla) and Janice Saunders (Fred); brothers, Joseph Young (Frances), James Young (Anne) and Harold Young; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Saint Camillus Catholic Church, 1600 Saint Camillus Dr., Silver Spring, MD, viewing 10 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.