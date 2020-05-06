SYLVIA TURNER
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She is survived by her three daughters, Chiquita Baker, Juwan Turner and Parres Turner; four sons, Rodger L Turner, III., Daren Turner, Erick Turner and Renard Turner; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one sister, Anita Horton and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Turner may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Thursday, May 7 from 3:00pm until 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave., Camp Springs, MD on Friday, May 8 at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park. Send condolences to P.O. Box 461 Clinton, MD 20735.