The Washington Post

SYLVIA TURNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA TURNER.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Thursday, May 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs
5600 Old Branch Ave.
Camp Springs, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SYLVIA TURNER  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She is survived by her three daughters, Chiquita Baker, Juwan Turner and Parres Turner; four sons, Rodger L Turner, III., Daren Turner, Erick Turner and Renard Turner; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one sister, Anita Horton and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Turner may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Thursday, May 7 from 3:00pm until 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave., Camp Springs, MD on Friday, May 8 at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park. Send condolences to P.O. Box 461 Clinton, MD 20735.
Published in The Washington Post on May 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.