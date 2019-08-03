RICE T. ANDREW RICE March 30, 1966 - July 30, 2019 With heavy hearts, we share the sudden loss of Andrew Rice of Bethesda, MD. He was loved. If love could have saved him, he would still be here. He is survived by his three daughters, Libby Rice, Katie Rice and Becky; sister, Allyson Rice; mother, Jane B. Rice; grandmother, Marguerite Leishman; and many loving family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul R. Rice. A Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 11 a.m. Hermon Presbyterian Church, 7801 Persimmon Tree Lane, Bethesda, MD 20817. A reception will follow, details will be in the program. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to NAMI in Andrew's name. www.namimc.org or NAMI MC, 3210 Corporate Blvd., Ste. 170, Rockville, MD 20850. www.namimc.org or NAMI MC, 3210 Corporate Blvd., Ste. 170, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 3, 2019