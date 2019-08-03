The Washington Post

T. ANDREW RICE (1966 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T. ANDREW RICE.
Service Information
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hermon Presbyterian Church
7801 Persimmon Tree Lane
Bethesda, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

RICE T. ANDREW RICE March 30, 1966 - July 30, 2019 With heavy hearts, we share the sudden loss of Andrew Rice of Bethesda, MD. He was loved. If love could have saved him, he would still be here. He is survived by his three daughters, Libby Rice, Katie Rice and Becky; sister, Allyson Rice; mother, Jane B. Rice; grandmother, Marguerite Leishman; and many loving family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul R. Rice. A Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 11 a.m. Hermon Presbyterian Church, 7801 Persimmon Tree Lane, Bethesda, MD 20817. A reception will follow, details will be in the program. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to NAMI in Andrew's name. www.namimc.org or NAMI MC, 3210 Corporate Blvd., Ste. 170, Rockville, MD 20850. www.namimc.org or NAMI MC, 3210 Corporate Blvd., Ste. 170, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.