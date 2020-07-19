1/
T. JEAN CONGE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share T.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

T. Jean Conge (Age 81)  
Of Buffalo, NY died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020. Jean was born in Greene County, Georgia on June 14, 1939. Jean worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigations as the first female latent fingerprint specialist from 1958 to 1993. In that time, she became a certified fingerprint specialist. She enjoyed her retired years in Waldorf, Maryland surrounded by loving family, friends, and pets. Jean is preceded by her lifelong best friend Becky Jones. Services were provided by Nightengale Funeral Home in West Seneca, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved