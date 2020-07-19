

T. Jean Conge (Age 81)

Of Buffalo, NY died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020. Jean was born in Greene County, Georgia on June 14, 1939. Jean worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigations as the first female latent fingerprint specialist from 1958 to 1993. In that time, she became a certified fingerprint specialist. She enjoyed her retired years in Waldorf, Maryland surrounded by loving family, friends, and pets. Jean is preceded by her lifelong best friend Becky Jones. Services were provided by Nightengale Funeral Home in West Seneca, NY.



