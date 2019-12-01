Tad O. Reed
On Wednesday, November 27, 2019 of Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved husband of Kathleen Brown Reed; Brother of Donelen Reed Kelley (Paul); uncle of Karol and his wife Lynnsie Kelley. He is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and his friends from Caddies Bar. Friends will be received at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Catholic Church, 9601 Old Georgetown road, Bethesda, Maryland 20814 on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family guest book at