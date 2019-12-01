The Washington Post

TAD REED

Guest Book
  • "Saddened to hear of Tad's passing. Remembering many special..."
    - Sue Stevenson
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Jane Frances De Chantal Catholic Church
9601 Old Georgetown road
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Tad O. Reed  

On Wednesday, November 27, 2019 of Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved husband of Kathleen Brown Reed; Brother of Donelen Reed Kelley (Paul); uncle of Karol and his wife Lynnsie Kelley. He is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and his friends from Caddies Bar. Friends will be received at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Catholic Church, 9601 Old Georgetown road, Bethesda, Maryland 20814 on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.