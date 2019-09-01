TALBERT E. DOWLING III (Age 86)
Passed peacefully on August 20, 2019 in Sandy Spring, MD formerly of Takoma Park, MD and Washington, DC. A master electrician in DC, MD and VA. Predeceased by parents, Talbert Jr., Elaine W. Dowling and former wife Betty Dowling. The beloved father of Elizabeth Young Fenty (Russell) and Gregory E. Dowling (Gabriela); grandfather of Grant, Miles and Jules Dowling; also survived by sister, Linda E. Johnson; niece Robyn C. E. Johnson; aunt, Mary Dowling Fields; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, viewing 10 a.m. service 11 a.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW. Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Memorial.