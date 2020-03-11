The Washington Post

TAMAR DONOVAN

Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD
21045
(410)-992-9090
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
Tamar Alicia Donovan (Age 54)  

Of Columbia passed suddenly on March 1, 2020, in France. She was the beloved wife of Andriy Koropeckyj; and mother of Damian, Darius, and Victor. She is also survived by her sister Leah and brother Trip.
Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where a Memorial Ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. A luncheon reception will be held immediate following.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, Clean and Sober Living, 3990 View Top Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21042.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 11, 2020
funeral home direction icon