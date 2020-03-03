

Tamar Wartofsky (age 90)



Beloved mother of Alona Wartofsky, Ariel Wartofsky, and the late Leora Wartofsky, left us on February 29, 2020. Born and raised in Tel Aviv, Israel, she studied dance at Julliard before marrying William Victor Wartofsky in 1958. They lived in Glover Park, Rockville, and then Potomac, MD. Tamar taught Hebrew at Ohr Kodesh Congregation in Silver Spring, Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac, and Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville. Following his death, she moved to Tenafly, NJ, married Simon Kuznetzow, and lived with him in Closter, NJ, until his death. She is survived by Alona Wartofsky, Ari Wartofsky, and her grandchildren Will Kaminski, Zoe Kaminski, Carson Hathaway, Henry Hathaway, Lauren Wartofsky, Rafael Wartofsky, and Joshua Wartofsky.

Funeral services will be held on March 4, 2020 at 12 noon at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD. Shiva will be held immediately after the interment until 4 p.m. at 8025 Glengalen Lane in Chevy Chase.