TAMARA HAMILTON

Tamara Smiley Hamilton (Age 68)
Of Reston, VA died at her residence on June 29, 2020. Tamara is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert Hamilton; their three adult sons, Mossi Tau Hamilton (Catherine Hamilton), Maso Toussaint Hamilton, and Mikhail Teo Hamilton; grandchildren, Khailin Tau Hamilton, Khari Marcia Hamilton; two brothers, Oris "Dino" Smiley (Stephanie Smiley) and William "Butch" Smiley: numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Funeral Services will be private. A full obituary may be seen atwww.adamsgreen.com