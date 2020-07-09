1/
TAMARA HAMILTON
Tamara Smiley Hamilton  (Age 68)  
Of Reston, VA died at her residence on June 29, 2020. Tamara is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert Hamilton; their three adult sons, Mossi Tau Hamilton (Catherine Hamilton), Maso Toussaint Hamilton, and Mikhail Teo Hamilton; grandchildren, Khailin Tau Hamilton, Khari Marcia Hamilton; two brothers, Oris "Dino" Smiley (Stephanie Smiley) and William "Butch" Smiley: numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Funeral Services will be private. A full obituary may be seen atwww.adamsgreen.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
