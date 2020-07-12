Tamara Elaine Maddox
Tamara Elaine Maddox, age 53, of Falls Church, VA, passed away peacefully at home on June 29, 2020, from cancer. She was born at the Alexandria Hospital on July 6, 1966, to Pam and Fred Maddox. Affectionately known as "Tami", she will be remembered for her sparkling personality, smile and laughter, and how she spread joy in the world. Tami is survived by her mother, Pamela Galyean; and her step-father, Kenneth Galyean of Alexandria, VA; her aunt, Patricia Tyler of Lorton, VA, and Mark Easton; her step-mother, Mary Maddox, and step-brother, Kenny Maddox, of Amherst, VA; many cousins and friends. Tami was preceded in death by her father, Fred. She will be buried at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Alexandria, VA, in a private, graveside service. www.everlywheatley.com/tributes/Tamara-Maddox