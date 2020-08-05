

TAMMY ANN SWANN August 23, 1961 - August 2, 2020

Tammy Swann, 58, passed away on August 2, 2020 peacefully in her home in Rockville, MD after her 10-month battle with cancer. She is the beloved wife of Mike Swann; and mother of Kelly and Mikey Swann. Tammy was loved dearly by her siblings, Linda and Tom along with the rest of her family and friends. Tammy's infectious smile and caring nature impacted all whom she came into contact with. Many members of the community viewed her as a second mother as well as a close friend. A socially distanced Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Knights of Columbus in Silver Spring, MD from 12 to 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors to honor her bright spirit (along with masks to keep us all safe). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice which helped her family to keep her comfortable as she spent her final days in her own home. Tammy's body has been donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board per her request and within her ever giving spirit.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store