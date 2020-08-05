1/1
TAMMY SWANN
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TAMMY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TAMMY ANN SWANN  August 23, 1961 - August 2, 2020  
Tammy Swann, 58, passed away on August 2, 2020 peacefully in her home in Rockville, MD after her 10-month battle with cancer. She is the beloved wife of Mike Swann; and mother of Kelly and Mikey Swann. Tammy was loved dearly by her siblings, Linda and Tom along with the rest of her family and friends. Tammy's infectious smile and caring nature impacted all whom she came into contact with. Many members of the community viewed her as a second mother as well as a close friend.  A socially distanced Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Knights of Columbus in Silver Spring, MD from 12 to 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors to honor her bright spirit (along with masks to keep us all safe). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice which helped her family to keep her comfortable as she spent her final days in her own home. Tammy's body has been donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board per her request and within her ever giving spirit.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Knights of Columbus
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved