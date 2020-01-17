Tanya Brown Calloway
Affectionately known as Peaches died Peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved sister of Milton Milling, Jr. and Crystal E. Brown; devoted aunt of Joshua M. Garris; loving aunt, cousin and friend. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at Metropolitan Wesley AME Zion Church, 1712 North Capital Street, NW, Washington, DC. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetary, Suitland, MD. Services entrusted to Pope Funeral Home.