TANYA CALLOWAY

Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC
20020
(202)-583-5400
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Metropolitan Wesley AME Zion Church
1712 North Capital Street, NW,
Washington, DC
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Wesley AME Zion Church
1712 North Capital Street, NW
Washington, DC
Tanya Brown Calloway  

Affectionately known as Peaches died Peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved sister of Milton Milling, Jr. and Crystal E. Brown; devoted aunt of Joshua M. Garris; loving aunt, cousin and friend. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at Metropolitan Wesley AME Zion Church, 1712 North Capital Street, NW, Washington, DC. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetary, Suitland, MD. Services entrusted to Pope Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 17, 2020
