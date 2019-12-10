The Washington Post

TARA THOMPSON-GULDSETH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TARA THOMPSON-GULDSETH.
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Tara Kathleen Thompson-  
Guldseth Psy.D  

On December 5, 2019, passed away peacefully in her Fairfax, VA home.
 
Beloved wife to Nathaniel, devoted Mother to Theo, Cooper and Levi, loving daughter of Edie and Jerry Thompson (deceased), wonderful sister to Tracy and Matt, and caring Aunt to Jordan, Tyler and Ryan.
 
She will be missed by her extended family and friends, along with all she touched both personally and professionally.
 
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home at 9902 Braddock Road in Fairfax, VA beginning with a visitation at 1 p.m. and followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.
 
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tara's name can be made to at www.stjude.org or 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.