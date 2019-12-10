

Tara Kathleen Thompson-

Guldseth Psy.D



On December 5, 2019, passed away peacefully in her Fairfax, VA home.

Beloved wife to Nathaniel, devoted Mother to Theo, Cooper and Levi, loving daughter of Edie and Jerry Thompson (deceased), wonderful sister to Tracy and Matt, and caring Aunt to Jordan, Tyler and Ryan.

She will be missed by her extended family and friends, along with all she touched both personally and professionally.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home at 9902 Braddock Road in Fairfax, VA beginning with a visitation at 1 p.m. and followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.