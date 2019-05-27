TARSHAYÉ LANAE WHITE
Beloved daughter of Tabitha White (Shawn Hemphill) and Tony McCoy. Departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 27. She also leaves to cherish her memory her devoted grandfather, Henry "Dada" White, other grandparents, three sisters, Teyana Hemphill, Ahmeda Mathis, and Tiajuana Gilmore; one stepbrother, Shawn Hemphill Jr., childhood best friend Charles Hawkins, a host of Aunts, Uncles, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Elaine White. Family and friends may visit at the Reid Temple A.M.E. Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD on Tuesday, May 28, from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.