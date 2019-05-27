The Washington Post

TARSHAYÉ LANAE WHITE

Service Information
Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Blvd.
Glenn Dale, MD 20769
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Reid Temple A.M.E. Church
11400 Glenn Dale Blvd
Glenn Dale, DC
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Reid Temple A.M.E. Church
Notice
TARSHAYÉ LANAE WHITE  

Beloved daughter of Tabitha White (Shawn Hemphill) and Tony McCoy. Departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 27. She also leaves to cherish her memory her devoted grandfather, Henry "Dada" White, other grandparents, three sisters, Teyana Hemphill, Ahmeda Mathis, and Tiajuana Gilmore; one stepbrother, Shawn Hemphill Jr., childhood best friend Charles Hawkins, a host of Aunts, Uncles, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Elaine White. Family and friends may visit at the Reid Temple A.M.E. Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD on Tuesday, May 28, from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2019
