TASIE ANTON (1933 - 2019)
TASIE ANTON (Age 86)  

Died June 23, 2019, with family present, at his home in Arlington, VA. Mr. Anton was born on January 25, 1933 in Athens, Greece, and immigrated to the United States in 1946. After serving in the U.S. Army and graduating from university, he worked as a U.S. Department of Commerce economist for 38 years before retiring from the Bureau of Economic Analysis in 1998. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Evagelia, sons, George and Andy, daughter-in-law, Tatiana, and grandchildren, Tasie and Katherine. Private services were held on July 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church of Falls Church, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
