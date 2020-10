Or Copy this URL to Share



TAYLOR H. JEFFERSON

A native of Alexandria, VA and resident of Wilmington, NC, passed on his 91st birthday, October 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marlene Adams Jefferson; his two sons; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Remembrance offerings may be sent to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare of Wilmington, NC.



