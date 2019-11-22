

Ted Criswell (age 79)



Died November 11, 2019. Ted was the son of Rev. Howard T Criswell and Elinor (Winn) Criswell. He was born October 27, 1940 in Baltimore. He grew up in Philadelphia, PA, where he graduated from Central High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Temple University. Ted moved back to the Baltimore and Washington area where he received a Master's in Arts from the University of Maryland and worked as a civil servant for the Federal government. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time talking with family and neighbors, shopping in local businesses, reading, and taking care of his yard. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Gwyn Criswell, sister Hope Criswell, and brother David Criswell. He is survived by his sons Bryan Criswell and Matthew Bado of McKinney, TX; Ted Criswell III of Crofton, MD; brother Samuel Criswell and his wife, Lucinda Criswell of Allentown, PA.