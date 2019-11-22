The Washington Post

TED Criswell (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "Sending my sincere sympathy to the Family. My hearts goes..."
  • "My sincere condolences to the family. May your treasured..."
Service Information
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Ted Criswell (age 79)  

Died November 11, 2019. Ted was the son of Rev. Howard T Criswell and Elinor (Winn) Criswell. He was born October 27, 1940 in Baltimore. He grew up in Philadelphia, PA, where he graduated from Central High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Temple University. Ted moved back to the Baltimore and Washington area where he received a Master's in Arts from the University of Maryland and worked as a civil servant for the Federal government. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time talking with family and neighbors, shopping in local businesses, reading, and taking care of his yard. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Gwyn Criswell, sister Hope Criswell, and brother David Criswell. He is survived by his sons Bryan Criswell and Matthew Bado of McKinney, TX; Ted Criswell III of Crofton, MD; brother Samuel Criswell and his wife, Lucinda Criswell of Allentown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
funeral home direction icon
Donations