TED YAMASHITA
1941 - 2020
Ted K. Yamashita (Age 78)  
Of Gainesville VA, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on June 16, 2020. Ted was born in Caldwell, Idaho on October 4, 1941, the son of Masao and Rina Yamashita. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Susan, sons, Timothy [wife Kendra], John [wife Layla], daughter, Kathleen, and his four grandchildren, Corinne, Telluride, Melania, and Everly; as well as his sisters, Carol Inouye of Boise, Idaho and Nancy Arnold of Los Angeles, CA.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Adams-Green Funeral Home. Due to the current travel restrictions, the number of guests will be limited. Those who do attend will be asked to wear masks and abide by CDC regulations and social distancing. For those who are not able to attend, the service will be broadcasted via the internet at 12 noon and the link will be made available at www.adamsgreen.com A service with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association - www.als.org

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
