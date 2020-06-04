TEDDIE KELLER "Ted" (Age 82)
Passed away June 1, 2020, just 29 days shy of his 83rd birthday. He is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife, Barbara Ann Keller. He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Lee Bradfield and her husband Terry Bradfield, and their two daughters, Shannon and Amanda, and his grandchildren KaeLeigh, Louie, and Khloe and his daughter, Anna Marie Keller and her husband Harry Culver, her daughter, Kristen Schofield and her husband Mark Schofield and their children, Alivia and Brantley; her son, Richard Smallwood; her son, Zachary Schmidt and his wife Emily. The funeral will be held June 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery located in Suitland, Maryland. Due to COVID-19, the services are limited to family only. www.cedarhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 4, 2020.