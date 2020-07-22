S. DICKSON tenney "Dick" (Age 77)
Dick Tenney of Springfield, VA died on July 20, 2020 of complications following a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month. He was the son of W. Davidson Tenney, Sr. and Evelyn Kuhnle Tenney, born in New York City and raised in Silver Spring, MD. He was schooled in India where his father was posted with the U.S. Department of State. Dick graduated from Johns Hopkins University after which he joined the Foreign Service and served in Spain, Mexico and Colombia. He then earned an MA in Economics from George Washington University and moved to the Department of Commerce (NTIS) from which he retired in 2001. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Maria Eugenia "Genie" Tenney and his brother, W. Davidson Tenney 'David" (C.D.Kyropoulos). Funeral will be private. A gathering in his memory may be held in the future as conditions allow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area (PFNCA) at PFNCA.com
or 8830 Cameron Street, Suite 201, Silver Spring, MD 20910.