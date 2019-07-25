Tenora A. Phillips
Transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She is survived by her children, John and Tenika Phillips, brothers, Michael Fuller, Kevin Fuller and Kenneth Green, sister, Elna Johns, grandchildren, Harlem and Xavier Cooley. Her Viewing will be, Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., St. Martin Catholic Church, 1908 North Capitol Street, NW, Washington, DC 20002. Interment, Gates of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Services entrusted to Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.