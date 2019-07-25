The Washington Post

Tenora Phillips

Service Information
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD
20640
(301)-375-7855
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin Catholic Church
1908 North Capitol Street, NW
Washington, DC
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin Catholic Church
1908 North Capitol Street, NW
Washington, DC
Notice
Tenora A. Phillips  

Transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She is survived by her children, John and Tenika Phillips, brothers, Michael Fuller, Kevin Fuller and Kenneth Green, sister, Elna Johns, grandchildren, Harlem and Xavier Cooley. Her Viewing will be, Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., St. Martin Catholic Church, 1908 North Capitol Street, NW, Washington, DC 20002. Interment, Gates of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Services entrusted to Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in The Washington Post on July 25, 2019
