TERENCE "Terry" McCORMICK

Michaels Funeral Home Inc
79-22 Metropolitan Ave
Queens, NY
11379
(718)-894-5500
Wake
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
Michaels Funeral Home Inc
79-22 Metropolitan Ave
Queens, NY 11379
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Margaret Church
6605 79th Place
Terence McCormick "Terry"  

Terence McCormick, 88, died December 18, 2019. Survived by his children: Judeth (Hank) Kaylor, and their sons, Conor and Liam, daughter, Breanna (Matthew) Williams, and their kids, Meghan and Miranda; Terry (Kathy) McCormick and their kids, Ryan, Darcy and Kelly; Laura McCormick (Eric Viscito) and their kids Grace and Luca; and daughter, Maureen McCormick. Also survived by sisters, Margaret Graham, Pat Tobiasson, brother, Jim (Pat) McCormick.
Wake March 13, 2020, Michaels Funeral Home, Middle Village NY. Funeral Mass March 14, St. Margaret Church, burial St. John Cemetery. Full obit gregorycremation.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2020
