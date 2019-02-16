Terence Murphy

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Terence M. Murphy of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved husband of Kathleen M. Murphy; loving father of Terence Murphy Jr, Kristine Benson and Michelle Murphy; brother of Pam Evanzia; grandfather of Noah Murphy, Sarah and Gabrielle Benson. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Monday, February 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 am. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Contributions may be made to the University of Virginia Children's Hospital (https://healthfoundation.virginia.edu/ways-to-give). Please sign guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2019
